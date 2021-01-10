x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Multiple people injured in serious multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed at Pima Road due to the crash.
Credit: 12 News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A serious, multi-vehicle crash has closed the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

The crash has injured multiple people, officials from the Department of Public Safety said. 

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 are closed at Pima Road/ 90th Street, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. 

Officials do not know when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.