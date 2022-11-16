'Multiple people' found dead in Phoenix home, police say

Phoenix police and fire responded to a "hazardous situation" at a home near 7th and Northern avenues.

PHOENIX — Multiple people are dead at a home in north Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Authorities responded to the area near the intersection of Northern and 7th Avenues Wednesday morning where they found the bodies, police said. Fire crews have already entered the home, but investigators have not.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and "quickly mitigated the danger," police said. "This is an extremely tragic situation, a tragedy for the community."

Information is limited at this time, but authorities said multiple people were found dead inside the home. Officials have not confirmed the exact number of fatalities or what the cause of the deaths was.

There is a hazardous material at the scene, but authorities have not clarified what it is. Teams are entering the house to read levels of hazardous material to determine when it is safe for investigators to enter.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

