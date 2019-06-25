GLENDALE, Ariz. — Multiple people were taken to local hospitals after a crash at 57th and Grand avenues on Monday, according to Glendale police. There were five children involved in the crash.

Police said a pickup truck was making a left turn at the intersection and was hit by a car traveling northwest.

An adult and a young child 5 to 6 years old were in the pickup truck, and two adults and four children ranging from 2 weeks old to 8 years old were in the car.

All the adults and multiple children were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police said all the patients are currently in stable condition.

Investigators are on the scene determining the cause of the crash and whether proper seatbelts and child restraint devices were used.

Grand Avenue is closed in both directions at 57th Drive for the investigation.