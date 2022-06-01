Two children in 'critical' condition after Phoenix crash, authorities say

Authorities say three children and a 19-year-old were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after sustaining injuries from a two-vehicle car collision.

PHOENIX — Authorities say three children were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after sustaining injuries from a two-vehicle crash in North Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to calls of a collision near Bell Road and 34th Way shortly after 2 p.m. Paramedics and firefighters treated five people at the scene for various injuries.

Four patients, including three juveniles, were taken to the hospital. Phoenix fire said an 8-year-old boy sustained a head injury and was in "critical condition."

A 19-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were also listed are being in critical condition, Phoenix fire said.

A 13-year-old boy who sustained an abdominal injury was in stable condition.

Phoenix police are currently investigating the crash.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: