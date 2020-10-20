Multiple children in hospital after drive-by shooting in Mesa, suspect still on the loose

Two Mesa families are torn apart after four children were shot in a drive-by Friday night. A 1-year-old died, and others are fighting for their lives.

MESA, Ariz. — Two Mesa families are torn apart after four children were shot in a drive-by Friday night. A one year old died, and others are fighting for their lives. Three adults were also injured. Mesa Police say their conditions vary from minor to severe.

The kids have a lot of family members and friends pulling for them here at the banner desert medical center. Because of COVID-19, only one family member is allowed with each child at a time, so many are here, sitting outside of the hospital , showing their support in any way they can.

Sebastian Duran was at a food truck event Friday evening, with his family at the intersection of Dobson and Guadalupe when someone drove up and shot at the crowd. Police say the suspect was seen leaving in a white boxy SUV, similar to a Kia Soul.

“My brother and his wife , they’re destroyed. Those people need to understand that they took a piece of their heart away,” says Ignacia Duran, Sebastian’s Aunt.

As if that pain isn’t enough to bare, Sebastian’s parents have to worry about their other children too. 16-year-old Edgar Duran is now out of the hospital after getting shot, but 6 year-old Citlali is undergoing surgery.

That night, Citlali brought a friend with her, 9-year old Roselyn Ramirez, who was also shot.

“My sister wasn’t supposed to be there… Because Roselyn is so good friends with Citlali she said I’m not that hungry, but I want to go play with her,” says Saul Ramirez, Roselyn’s brother.

Saul says his sister loves to have fun, but now the family worries she will ever be the same.

“It punctured her bladder, liver, damaged the kidneys, punctured a major artery,” says Saul Ramirez.

Police say three adults were also shot. With the shooter still out there, the families are begging for the community’s help.

“There were a lot of people there. Even the most minimal thing you can think of, please call police,” says Ignacia Duran.