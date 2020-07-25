Multiple agencies responding to large debris fire in Guadalupe

Crews are keeping a defensive approach to protect surrounding structures.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Firefighters are working to control a large debris fire that broke out in Guadalupe Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in lumber yard near Calle Vauo Nawi and Calle Guadalupe. It sparked around 5 p.m., and firefighters say a large amount of burning wood and debris is sending thick black smoke into the air.

Crews are keeping a defensive approach to protect surrounding structures.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Guadalupe, Phoenix and Tempe are working to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Big fire right on the edge of Tempe on Guadalupe Rd. We’re told it’s a debris fire. Multiple crews from Phoenix and Tempe on scene now #12News pic.twitter.com/xBzQW9x3Pd — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) July 25, 2020