1 dead after four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said that 1 person was killed and 2 were injured. 2 other drivers involved were uninjured and remained on scene.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire crews arrived to find four vehicles involved in a crash near 75th Avenue & West Camelback Road Sunday morning.

One man involved in the crash died of his injuries, authorities said.

In the second vehicle, the man driving and the woman who was his passenger were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. However, officials say they are expected to survive.

The man and woman driving the third and fourth vehicles respectively were uninjured and stayed on the scene, police said.

Authorities have not offered the identity of the deceased at this time.

Fire officials initially reported that four people were hospitalized, but later reports amended the number to just two.

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash and details are subject to change as they learn more.

