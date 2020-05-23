Movie Night returns to Westgate days after shooting

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers vowed the city would not allow the shooting “to paralyze the community.”

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After Wednesday’s shooting that left three people injured, the Westgate Entertainment District is holding its popular outdoor family movie night event Friday evening.

On Thursday, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers vowed the city would not allow the shooting “to paralyze the community.” Friday’s movie night appears to be a step towards that direction.

Click here for more information on movie night and other events at Westgate.

Also on Friday, Glendale Police told 12 News there was not an officer assigned to Westgate at the time of the shooting Wednesday.

A spokesperson said Westgate typically hires off-duty, uniformed officers for events. For example, last weekend six officers were on-duty Friday and Saturday night.

But on Wednesday, there were no events planned. Westgate uses private, unarmed security guards on a daily basis.