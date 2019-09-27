Editor's Note: The above video is a report from September 20 detailing the entire coaching scandal.

PHOENIX - The Mountain Pointe High School coach who leaked team game plans to opponents is continuing to collect a $90,000 a year salary while the school district finalizes plans to fire him.

Justin Hager is expected to be terminated at a Tempe Union High School Board meeting next Wednesday. His district paychecks would stop 10 days after the firing, unless he contests it, according to a district spokeswoman.

Last week, the high school board refused to sign off on Hager’s resignation, after concluding the former varsity girls basketball coach deserved a harsher punishment for betraying students and the high school.

Hager is accused of sending anonymous emails to opposing coaches whose teams were preparing to play Mountain Pointe. Those emails contained insider information like gameplans and plays.

That email address "WalterPayton12," which has been linked to Hager, also sent emails to media and school officials promoting Hager as "one of the best coaches in AZ."

Former Mountain Pointe head football coach Norris Vaughan called Hager a "rat."

Hagar appeared to be already moving out of the area when confronted by 12 News at his Ahwatukee apartment last week.

