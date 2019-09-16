A teacher and coach at Mountain Pointe High School is being accused of sharing "protected information" about the school's varsity football team with opposing team coaches, according to the Tempe Union High School District.

The coach and teacher resigned in lieu of termination on Monday, 12 News confirmed.

According to the district, there is evidence that dates back to 2017 showing this teacher, who served as both the girls' basketball coach and varsity football assistant coach, shared information about formations, game plans, signals and player eligibility with opposing coaches.

"This information was shared to give Mountain Pointe’s opponents a competitive edge," the district said in a release.

“I am at a loss as to why someone would hurt kids in this way. The entire coaching staff at Mountain Pointe is deeply troubled that a trusted adult in our program would actively work against the success of our students,” Head Football Coach Rich Wellbrock said in a release from the district.

Mountain Pointe coaches and school administration were not informed by opposing coaches about what was going on until a recent game against Faith Lutheran High School, according to the district.

“Mountain Pointe students, families and staff are heartbroken to learn our trust was violated by someone we cared for and considered a member of our family, Mountain Pointe Principal Tomika Banks said in the release.

