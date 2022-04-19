Mountain Pointe High School teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student

Mountain Pointe High School officials said in an email that the teacher had not been on campus since April 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A high school teacher was recently arrested by the Phoenix Police Department after the school learned about inappropriate interactions with a student.

Mountain Pointe High School's principal sent an email to families explaining that an investigation began after the inappropriate interactions were brought to school officials' attention.

The teacher has not been on the school's campus since April 7 and will not be returning to campus, according to the email. The school said detectives have not identified any additional victims.

"Please rest assured that the safety of our students is always our first priority. We take all allegations seriously and thoroughly investigate claims in collaboration with Phoenix PD," the email stated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.