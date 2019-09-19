PHOENIX — An assistant high school football coach who is accused of betraying his own team by emailing critical strategies and plays to opposing coaches decided to quit before the district could fire him—but the board decided Wednesday night not to let him off the hook so easily.

The Tempe Union High School District voted 5-0 not to accept Justin Hager's resignation and will now move forward with a formal statement of charges—a first step in the dismissal process.

The rare decision not to accept Hager's resignation means he is still an employee, but now the district can formally fire him, potentially putting his teaching certificate in question.

This means the man who denied his own identity to 12 News as he was moving out and skipping town cannot leave quietly anymore.

“The members of the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board are fierce advocates for students,” said Governing Board President Berdetta Hodge in a statement Wednesday. “The action tonight demonstrates our commitment to putting students first and ensuring all adults on our campuses adhere to our core values and beliefs.”

