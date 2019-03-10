PHOENIX — The Mountain Pointe High School coach who was caught leaking game plans to opponents has now been fired.

The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to dismiss Justin Hager on Wednesday.

Hager had previously tried to quit, but the district's board of governors refused to accept his resignation two weeks ago so they could formally fire him.

Hager continued to collect a $90,000-a-year salary while the district finalized the process.

The board based the dismissal on two charges in connection with emailing critical strategies to opposing coaches: unprofessional conduct and improper use of district technology.

These charges are required to be reported to the state, which regulates all teaching certificates. This means the firing could give the state reason to revoke Hager’s certificate for good.

Hager has ten days to respond to request a hearing. If he does not respond, his employment ends on the tenth day, which is when his district paychecks will stop.

