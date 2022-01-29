Biker in critical condition after falling off 20-foot cliff on South Mountain

PHOENIX — A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after riding his bike off a 20-foot cliff along a South Mountain trail.
Phoenix firefighters said the 54-year-old man was mountain biking on Telegraph Pass when he fell off for unknown reasons.
Crews had to use a helicopter to reach him due to the remote area where he was stranded and the extent of his injuries.
After a complex rescue maneuver by search and rescue crews, the man was lifted from the crash site and transported for treatment.
The man, who wasn’t identified, is listed in critical condition after suffering a head injury and a broken clavicle, according to firefighters.
Multiple agencies worked together to rescue the mountain biker.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is geographically in relation to Phoenix in the metropolitan area.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.