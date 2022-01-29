Biker in critical condition after falling off 20-foot cliff on South Mountain

Crews had to use a helicopter to reach him due to the remote area of Telegraph Pass and the extent of his injuries.

PHOENIX — A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after riding his bike off a 20-foot cliff along a South Mountain trail.

Phoenix firefighters said the 54-year-old man was mountain biking on Telegraph Pass when he fell off for unknown reasons.

Crews had to use a helicopter to reach him due to the remote area where he was stranded and the extent of his injuries.

After a complex rescue maneuver by search and rescue crews, the man was lifted from the crash site and transported for treatment.

The man, who wasn’t identified, is listed in critical condition after suffering a head injury and a broken clavicle, according to firefighters.

Multiple agencies worked together to rescue the mountain biker.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is geographically in relation to Phoenix in the metropolitan area.