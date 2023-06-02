38-year-old dead after early morning Phoenix crash

The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash near 28th and Northern avenues.

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died early Friday morning after he was struck by an SUV in Phoenix.

Charles Hansen, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash near 28th and Northern avenues.

Phoenix police said early information suggests Hansen was traveling east on Northern Avenue before an SUV turned in front of him at about 1:20 a.m.

The SUV's driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

