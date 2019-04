PHOENIX - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Carefree Highway Sunday, according to Phoenix police. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision, saying it crashed into the median.

Carefree Highway will be closed for several hours between 7th Avenue and 27th Avenue while police investigate the crash. Phoenix PD asks motorists to avoid the area.

Police said the crash doesn't appear to be connected to any Arizona BikeWeek events.