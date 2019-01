MESA, Ariz. - A motorcyclist died after a crash with a car at Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue Sunday evening, Mesa PD said.

The driver of the car fled after the accident, according to police, but was later found and arrested. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

Police said the motorcycle was going west on Southern when a white car pulled out in front. The motorcycle rear-ended the car and then the car took off.

The accident happened around 6:00 p.m.