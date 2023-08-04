Glendale PD: Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to Glendale police.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — According to authorities, a motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a truck in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department said the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. when the motorcyclist was riding northwest on Grand Avenue from 67 Avenue.

The truck, which was pulling a trailer, was driving southeast Grand Avenue. It made a left-hand turn to go east on Royal Palm Road.

"The truck made the turn without yielding to the motorcyclist, who ran into the trailer," police said.

According to police, the driver of the truck stayed on the scene after the crash.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, police said.

