PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle early Saturday morning, around midnight, near West McDowell Road and the I-17, police say.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash between the motorcycle and vehicle, which resulted in a vehicle fire.

According to police, the vehicle was going south on 23rd Avenue when the motorcycle failed to stop for a red light on McDowell Road.

The motorcycle collided into the passenger side of the vehicle and burst into flames on impact, police say.

Both passengers of the vehicle were removed safely. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated and police say impairment is not suspected.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.