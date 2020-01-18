PHOENIX — A 23-year-old man died after a crash in Phoenix last night while he was on a motorcycle, according to police.

Police identified the man killed as Timothy Romanoski.

Police say Romanoski was eastbound on Union Hills Drive traveling at an accelerated rate and went through the intersection at 35th Avenue when a man in a car turned left in front of the motorcycle just east of the intersection.

Romanoski, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital and died a short time later.

The 55-year-old driver of the car was evaluated and police determined he was not impaired. Speed appears to be a factor for the motorcycle in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.



