Motorcyclist killed in Chandler crash

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A motorcyclist has died after a Monday morning crash near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road, police said.
At about 11 a.m., the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries after they were involved in a collision with an SUV, according to Chandler police. The driver and a passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Police have not disclosed the motorcyclist's identity.
Traffic around this intersection may be restricted as the investigation continues.
Up to Speed
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous