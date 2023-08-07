Motorcyclist killed in Chandler crash

The fatal crash occurred Monday morning near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A motorcyclist has died after a Monday morning crash near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road, police said.

At about 11 a.m., the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries after they were involved in a collision with an SUV, according to Chandler police. The driver and a passenger of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Police have not disclosed the motorcyclist's identity.

Traffic around this intersection may be restricted as the investigation continues.

Up to Speed

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: