PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash on the Loop 101 east of 51st Avenue Tuesday, police say.

The rider was rear-ended by another vehicle and then was hit by a car and a commercial vehicle after being ejected. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, stayed on-scene and are working with investigators.

No criminal charges are pending, police said.