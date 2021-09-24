Motorcyclist dies in west Phoenix crash, 2 others injured

Two motorcycles crashed on Friday night near 38th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to officials.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after two motorcycles crashed in west Phoenix on Friday night.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two motorcycles crashed at the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 38th Avenue around 8 p.m.

One person was killed, a woman in her 30s was sent to the hospital in extremely critical condition and a man in his 50s was sent in critical condition, officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department has taken over the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.

