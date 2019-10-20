A man who was riding a motorcycle died of his injuries after he was involved in a car wreck in Queen Creek on Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was not identified, was involved in the crash near Power and Chandler Heights roads around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the crash. The man on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the car, who was also a man, remained on scene.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office is investigating.