Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities said that a motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle collision in Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

Initial information indicates the driver left the roadway and crashed into the desert, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The northbound lanes of Cave Creek Road at Bartlett Dam Road while authorities investigate.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨 the northbound lanes of Cave Creek Rd will be CLOSED at Bartlett Dam Rd for a single-vehicle fatal collision. Initial information is a motorcyclist left the roadway and crashed into the desert. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/zAEYBCUFzc — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 6, 2022

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths