x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

Initial information indicates the driver left the roadway and crashed in the desert.

More Videos

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities said that a motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle collision in Scottsdale on Tuesday night.

Initial information indicates the driver left the roadway and crashed into the desert, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The northbound lanes of Cave Creek Road at Bartlett Dam Road while authorities investigate.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Deaths on Arizona roadways: 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths

Up to Speed

Related Articles