Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities said that a motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle collision in Scottsdale on Tuesday night.
Initial information indicates the driver left the roadway and crashed into the desert, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
The northbound lanes of Cave Creek Road at Bartlett Dam Road while authorities investigate.
The victim is not being identified at this time.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths