A 23-year-old man died after he crashed into a car that was turning left in front of him in north Phoenix late Friday, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Thunderbird Road and when she attempted to make a left-hand turn into an apartment complex, she was struck by the man who was driving a motorcycle westbound on Thunderbird.

The Phoenix Police Department said the 23-year-old, who was identified Saturday as Bill J. Mussell, crashed into the passenger side of the woman's Nissan Versa. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Mussell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Another driver, a 23-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche, was struck by the 20-year-old woman's car when it rotated from the impact of the crash.

Neither the other man nor the woman were injured.

The woman was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.