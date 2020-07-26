Motorcyclist dies after vehicle collision in Phoenix

Preliminary information is that impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision, police said.

PHOENIX — A vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Phoenix on Saturday killing a man, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene near West Happy Valley Road & North 67th Avenue in response to calls of the collision, police said. They found the 39-year-old motorcyclist there and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle's driver was reportedly exiting a private drive making a left turn onto Happy Valley Road when she collided with the motorcycle, investigators said. Preliminary information is that impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors.