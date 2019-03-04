PHOENIX — Police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist and vocational school student was killed in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, 29-year-old Thor Wilson was driving northbound on 28th Drive when he collided with a Chrysler SUV that was turning left from Sahauro Drive, just north of Peoria Avenue.

The SUV turned in front of Wilson's motorcycle, police say.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Wilson was a student at a local vocational motorcycle school.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene, police say. Phoenix Police Department detectives said the driver was not impaired.

Authorities did not release any more details about the crash.