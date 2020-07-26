Motorcycle crash in Phoenix leaves rider in critical condition

A motorcycle and a passenger car collided Saturday night, leaving the rider in extremely critical condition, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a traffic incident around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Early information on the crash suggests that the passenger vehicle made a left turn traveling west on Happy Valley Road. It collided with a motorcycle headed east, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police said that speed and impairment do not seem to be at factor at this time.

The identity of the victim was not known at this time.

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to update as more information is provided.