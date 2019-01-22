PHOENIX — The mother of a newborn girl found dead inside an Amazon facility last week in Phoenix has been arrested, according to police.

Phoenix police said Samantha Vivier was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of unlawful disposal of human remains.

The baby girl was found in a women’s restroom in a secured area at the Amazon facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Wednesday night, Jan. 16.

Police said they spoke with Vivier after the discovery and that she was cooperating with the investigation.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is still investigating the baby girl’s death.

Amazon released a statement Tuesday after police announced the arrest:

"This is a terribly sad and tragic incident and we’re providing on-site counseling support as needed as the safety and wellness of our team continues to be our top priority."