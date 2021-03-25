Mother of man fatally shot by Mesa police files $15M claim

The mother of Angel Benitez alleged officers killed her unarmed son without reason and failed to provide him medical assistance after he was shot.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a September 2020 newscast.

The mother of a man fatally shot last September by Mesa police has filed a $15 million claim against the city.

Ana Sandoval, the mother of 21-year-old Angel Benitez, alleged that officers killed her unarmed son without reason and failed to provide him medical assistance after he was fatally wounded.

A Mesa Police Department spokeswoman said the department could not comment on the claim because it involves potential litigation.