PHOENIX, Ariz.- Julissa Torres, 26, her boyfriend, 26, and the couple’s girls, Journee,4, and Layla,1, were struck by a wrong-way driver, Karen Ankiewicz, 70, of Sun City West

Both the wrong-way driver and Torres died on scene.

Torres's family is devastated by her loss, but they shared pictures of Torres and her two little girls. They say she was a hard working mom, originally from Waukegan, Illinois, helping to provide for her family. Torres’s boyfriend was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The horrific accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night on State Route 347, near Riggs Road. DPS says it’s the 24th wrong way accident on state highways so far this year. That’s more than this time last year.

The number of people killed in wrong way crashes is also up: 9 this year compared to 5 at this time in 2017.

DPS is still investigating how long and why Ankiewicz got on the wrong side of the road.

Julissa family has set-up a Gofundme page to help: https://www.gofundme.com/julissatorres

