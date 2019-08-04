PHOENIX — Three small children and a woman were injured when they were hit by a car that fled the scene Friday night, a spokesperson with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the most severely injured child was in stable condition and responsive. The other two children and the woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

FROM FRIDAY: Woman and 3 children hurt in Phoenix hit-and-run

“Every time I close my eyes.. I see it.. “ Stephanie Oros said. “I heard a car coming so fast. I didn’t even have the chance to even look.”

Police said Oros was crossing the street with the children near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road when they were hit.

According to Oros, her 3-year-old took the brunt of the crash, and was knocked unconscious.

“I thought he was dead,” Oros said.

The 2-year-old child in a stroller was caught under the car and dragged for nearly 1,000 feet.

At home, the children's father, Paris Gall, would be informed by police about the hit-and-run.

“[The driver] just left them for dead, he didn’t have no sympathy for their lives, they are children.. they’re children dude.. and he didn’t care at all.. he kept going,“ Gall said.

The crash left their 3-year-old with a broken collarbone and a jaw wired shut, among other injuries. The 2-year-old girl was left with burns from being dragged on the pavement, the parents said.

Officers have not yet given a description of the car that hit them and fled the scene.

The family does have a Facebook fundraiser help with expenses expenses. The 3-year-old is expected to be in the hospital for another week.