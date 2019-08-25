GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk with her child, according to police.

Police say on Friday night, the woman and child were in a crosswalk on West Missouri Avenue near 67th Avenue.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the mother and child were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. On Saturday, police said speed did not appear to be a factor but impairment may have been a factor. Police have not said if charges are being filed against the driver.

Police have not identified the victim.