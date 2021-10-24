Mother, child missing from Mesa

Myria Homminga told her family that she and her 3-year-old son were fine but did not want to be found, according to police.

MESA, Ariz. — A mother and her son have been reported missing out of Mesa on Sunday.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Myria Homminga and her 3-year-old son Carson were last seen near Main Street and Beverly Road around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

They were last seen driving in a sedan with unknown license plates.

Myria Homminga is described as a white female, 24 years old, 5-foot, 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki capri pants, a long-sleeve red shirt and has a rash on her right leg.

Carson Homminga is described as a white male, 3 years old, 3-foot, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a red shirt.

The family is concerned because Myria Homminga has Asperger's Syndrome and has the mental capacity of a young teenager. They are unsure if she can properly care for Carson.

Mesa police said that the family made contact with Myria Homminga who told them that she did not want to be found and that she and Carson were fine.

Police are still considering the case a missing person incident until they can ensure welfare.

Contact the Mesa Police Department with information at 480-644-2211 and reference case number 2021211159.

UPDATE: 10/24/21 at 5:27 p.m., Myria reached out to her family and said she is fine and does not want to be bothered. She was asked to contact the missing person investigator. The bulletin will remain active until a welfare check is completed. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 25, 2021

