PEORIA, Ariz. — A mother is facing child endangerment charges after her 3-year-old son tested positive for opiates.

Chelsey Nicole Dolaghan is charged with child endangerment and abuse stemming from an incident Monday evening.

Police say they responded to a welfare check at the Circle K on Bell Road in Peoria on Monday.

When they got there, a man was standing at the driver's side door of a car parked at a gas pump. He appeared to be asleep. When police got his attention, he told them the car wouldn't start.

Police say Dolaghan was at the passenger side of the car sleeping. When they woke her up and started talking to her, an officer saw her 3-year-old son in the backseat. He was unresponsive.

Officers said, when they arrived, the car was completely shut off, the backseat windows were up, the driver's side door was cracked open and the passenger-side window was down.

It took several tries to wake up the boy before he finally opened his eyes. But he didn't cry or fuss, he just tried to go back to sleep.

Peoria fire checked the boy out at the scene and took him to the hospital.

The boy's toxicology report showed he had opiates in his system.

Dolaghan was ordered to give up custody of her son last month by a judge, but she reportedly fled with the child and her mother, according to court documents.

Dolaghan is charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of child abuse.