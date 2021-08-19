More toxic toads, mushrooms found in Arizona due to monsoon, poison experts warn

A powerful monsoon season has brought on some new dangers in the Valley: toxic toads and mushrooms.

The not-so-magic mushrooms called Clorophyllum molybdites, or “yard mushrooms,” can cause violent stomach illness if eaten.

“This is the most common mushroom found in Maricopa County and can cause severe gastrointestinal distress for both humans and animals,” according to Maureen Roland with the Banner Poison Center.

Doctors said the fungi commonly grows on grassy lawns and look similar to edible mushrooms.

Sonoran Desert toads are also becoming more common after weeks of heavy rain. Dogs, in particular, may become curious and try to eat the toxic toads, doctors warn.

“In higher elevations, there are more dangerous mushroom species that can cause severe illness if ingested, including liver or kidney failure,” Dr. Daniel Brooks said. “In general, it is best not to pick wild mushrooms to eat unless you are a trained, professional mycologist.”

