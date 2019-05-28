PHOENIX — No firefighters were injured as more than two dozen worked to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, Phoenix fire officials said.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire involved 10 vehicles that were parked under a parking structure at the apartment complex near 16th Avenue and Hazelwood Street.

Phoenix fire said the fire was so "intense" the apartment building 50 feet away caught fire too.

According to fire officials, firefighters were able to work between the cars and the building, which sustained minimal damage as a result.

Phoenix fire said that most of the vehicles involved in the fire were destroyed and the fire burned through power lines creating additional challenges for crews.

According to fire officials, the fire is believed to be arson and there is a "known person of interest" that investigators would like to speak with.

Phoenix fire said it's not known at the time if the minimal damage to the apartment building will cause anyone to be displaced.