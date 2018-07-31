PHOENIX -The reality of losing his son didn't set in for Keith Welscher until landing in the Valley of the sun.

"Almost like a nightmare walking until today, and now the reality is starting to set in that he's gone," Welscher said after a vigil honoring his son's life. Welscher was among the first to arrive, and purposely one of the last to leave. "Now I have to kind of start that grieving process, and it's something I have not been looking forward to."

Welscher is grieving along with more than a thousand people who showed up for a candlelight vigil in honor of Edenhofer's life. DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey were among the speakers at the vigil.

"To trooper Edenhofer's family, I speak for all Arizonans when I say you have the love and support of all of us," Ducey said at the podium.

An emotional vigil was interrupted several times by an impending storm hitting downtown Phoenix. No surprise to Welscher, as he looked to the sky.

"If anything it's tears from heaven. It's his tears saying he knows everybody down here knows the impact he was going to make and the good he was going to do. These are tears of joy for him," Welscher said.

Edenhofer's funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 3 in Peoria.

