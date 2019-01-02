PHOENIX — The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said it was treating more than a dozen students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Mesa after the students ate Pixie Stix.

Mesa fire said an 11-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to a spokesperson from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, eight children had symptoms when medics arrived at the school.

Officials confirmed the children ate Pixie Stix and they drug tested the candy on the scene but found no traces of drugs.

According to Mesa police, the symptoms the students experienced were nausea and dizziness.

The investigation is ongoing.