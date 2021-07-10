More than 9,800 people without power in the San Tan Valley

Ten outages in and around the San Tan Valley is affecting 9,838 people, according to SRP.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — More than 9,800 people are without power in and around San Tan Valley on Saturday night.

Salt River Project recorded a cluster of 10 separate outages in the area, affecting 9,838 people.

The outages should all be resolved by 11 p.m. or midnight, according to SRP. Storm activity has been determined as the cause of the outages.

