x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

More than 9,800 people without power in the San Tan Valley

Ten outages in and around the San Tan Valley is affecting 9,838 people, according to SRP.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — More than 9,800 people are without power in and around San Tan Valley on Saturday night. 

Salt River Project recorded a cluster of 10 separate outages in the area, affecting 9,838 people. 

The outages should all be resolved by 11 p.m. or midnight, according to SRP. Storm activity has been determined as the cause of the outages.  

RELATED: Monsoon 2021: Latest info on monsoon weather across the state

Arizona Weather 

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

   

Related Articles