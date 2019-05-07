A busy, loud and festive Fourth of July led to dozens of spooked pets getting out of the yard. Local efforts are underway by the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to get those animals back home safe and sound.

Jose Santiago with the facility says they always anticipate this being one of their busiest days and their top priority is reuniting those pet owners with their fur babies.

"Since 8 o'clock last night until 2 a.m. we took in 30 lost dogs," he said.

Santiago says by law they can keep the dogs for 72 hours then they can go up for adoption.

"This is a very emotional thing for pet owners when they lose an animal, so for them were trying to keep them calm and reunite them with their dogs and make it a happy reunion," he added.

Plus, there's a way to digitally track your dog, if you're unsure whether or not they're at the shelter.

"That dogs picture will go on that map, that way if you're looking for your dog and you're looking at the cross streets you can see where all the dogs have been found," Santiago said.

The festivities freak the dogs out and there's one common problem when it comes to missing pets.

"Out of the 30 we were only able to positively identify the owners of two," he said.

Santiago says that small success rate, in this case, is largely due to a lack of microchips.

"If our officers scan a lost dog and they find a microchip and we're able to find the owner we'll drive the dog straight there and they never set foot in the shelter," he added.

They anticipate about 100 dogs throughout the day, in addition to the 700 they already house, so if your pet is missing contact MCACC at 602-372-4598.