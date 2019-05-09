PHOENIX — More than 160 rabbits are in the care of the Arizona Humane Society after being rescued from a Gilbert home on August 23.

AHS said the rabbits were living in "horrific conditions" near Warner and Gilbert roads. The humane society assisted the Gilbert Police Department with the rescue.

The rabbits were kept in a shed with around 8 inches of feces covering the cages. According to AHS, it's believed the owner was breeding the rabbits as a hobby and possibly to butcher for meat.

AHS said medical care for the rabbits, which are a variety of breeds ranging in age from 3 months to 3 years old, was lacking. Some of the animals even had open wounds on their feet from the rusty wire cages.

Arizona Humane Society

The rescue crew, consisting of Gilbert PD and nine humane society team members, spent over five hours removing 166 rabbits from the home.

The rabbits were transported to the humane society's medical team. AHS said one of the rabbits did not survive.

AHS said the 165 remaining rabbits are expected to make a full recovery and will all undergo spay/neuter surgery over the next few weeks.

Arizona Humane Society

Anyone interest in adopting the rabbits can call humane society's Pet Resource Center at 602-997-7585. Their adoption fee will be $35.

AHS said one of the rabbits will be adopted by its education and outreach team as an animal ambassador.

According to humane society, the police investigation into animal neglect ongoing.

Arizona Humane Society