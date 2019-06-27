PHOENIX — One week after the Phoenix City Council heard from Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, the family accusing officers of using excessive force against them, people who are supporting the police shared their thoughts.

The demonstration at the city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon was attended by more than 100 people.

Dozens stood outside for more than an hour to make sure they were able to share their thoughts.

The demonstration was led by Nohl Rosen, who founded Rally for Law Enforcement five years ago. It started in Phoenix but has grown into a nationwide movement.

“We’re here to show support for our police,” said Rosen. “Those officers should not be thrown under the bus. They did their job.”

A now-viral video of officers appearing to kick and swear at Ames, Harper and their two young children for allegedly stealing from a nearby dollar store has reminded many people in Phoenix about Mayor Kate Gallego’s promise to reform the force.

Council members heard from Ames, his family, and supporters at last week's meeting.

A recent study showed a need for more police body cameras and a citizen review board.

