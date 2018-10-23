PHOENIX - By now you've probably heard the daunting odds of winning the world-record Mega Millions jackpot stacks up to only one in 302.6 million. While that task seems nearly impossible, because it is, there is a silver lining here.

The chances of winning something, anything, in the Mega Millions in Arizona, is one in 24, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Last Saturday, someone bought a $1 million ticket in Congress, Arizona. And 653,000 people have won prizes all totaling $2.5 million in Arizona since July. That's the last time the Mega Millions was won. There have been 25 drawings since then.

The Arizona Lottery says it paid out $580 million in fiscal year 2018 between all of its lottery winners, so taking home a prize is possible. The only way to get your hands on that money is to take a chance. But, the Arizona Lottery says to make sure to have fun and play responsibly.

If you are lucky enough to capture the giant jackpot, you're looking at a cash prize of about $905 million before taxes.

In Arizona, you have 180 days to claim your prize. From the time you claim the prize, you have 90 days to stay anonymous in the state. That's just enough time to lawyer up and get your finances in order.

A winner in Arizona would help the state by bringing that huge jackpot home and contributing to state income tax. Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing will be made at 8 p.m. and players have until 6:59 p.m. in Arizona to snag a ticket.

