'Monument to the Unelected' exhibit dedicated to those who lost presidential races

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We always remember who wins a presidential election, but history has a way of fading out the loser.

Artist Nina Katchadourian has come up with an interesting way of jogging our memories and reflect on our U.S. history.

The exhibition called the Monument to the Unelected is dedicated to those who ran for president but lost. The work was commissioned by the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

The work sits on David Brusstar’s Phoenix front lawn. It’s covered with campaign signs from the loser of each campaign year. Including Arizona’s own Barry Goldwater and John McCain. It’s a bipartisan display with Republicans, Democrats, Federalist and Whig.

The signs are not replicas and the exhibit does include Presidents who lost re-election or candidates who won in another election.

“All of the signs were designed from scratch. All of the signs were designed in a style that makes it seem like that person is running for office now.”

Artist Nina Katchadourian has been exhibiting this project every election year since 2008. There are other exhibits in New York, California, Ohio and Wisconsin. It’s designed to encourage the visitor reflect on the history of past elections.

“The also rans indicate to us another set of choices that the country collectively did not make at that moment. But its kind of helps us remember what the issues were. What were people grappling with. What were they choosing between. What were the polarizing position of these two candidates,” said Nina Katchadourian.

Robyn Hansen stopped by to check out the exhibit and thinks it’s another reminder for this contentious election cycle.

“I think it’s important to remember that we survived other elections. Life goes on and I think all of these people made a contribution,” said Hansen.

The exhibit goes until December 3 and Katchadourian has a sign ready for whoever comes out on the short end of this election.