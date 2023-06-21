Monty Williams' Scottsdale estate up for sale

The Valley home of the former Phoenix Suns head coach is on the market for $4 million.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monty Williams' property in Scottsdale has been listed on the market for a price of $4 million.

The 5,527 square-foot home of the former Phoenix Suns head coach was recently listed for sale by 72SOLD.

“72SOLD is a supporter of our local professional sports teams and we are honored to work with Monty making sure he gets the best price for his home in this real estate market,” Greg Hague, owner and CEO of 72SOLD, said in a statement.

Located in the Equestrian Manner community of Scottsdale, the home has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

The property includes a wine cellar, sports court, pool, large patio, and a three-car garage.

After he was dismissed by the Suns earlier this year, Williams was hired as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

