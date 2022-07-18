Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

The Salt River Fire Department has confirmed that three mobile homes were damaged.

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway.

The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.

An aerial view shows the localized damage. While the destroyed home has been nearly leveled, others stand seemingly untouched just across the road.

It's part of a larger look at the damages caused by Sunday night's storm. As of Monday morning, thousands in the Valley are still dealing with power outages after the storm downed multiple power lines.

Sunday night even saw flooding close down US 60 at Val Vista Drive.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Tormenta monzónica destruye una casa móvil en el este del Valle

At this time, information about the destroyed home remains limited. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story as we learn more.

