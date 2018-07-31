PHOENIX — Hail hit the northern parts of the Valley in the early evening Monday.

Shortly after, blowing dust started to moved northwest into the Valley causing low visibility on some roads and freeways.

The storm seemed to sneak up on the Valley. It began with dust around 6 p.m., and by 8 p.m., trees and power lines were down all over the Valley.

Around 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for Maricopa County until 7:15 p.m.

Significant Weather Advisory For Maricopa County until 715 PM MST. https://t.co/NbjPNk5qSC #azwx pic.twitter.com/41fcdLnxzl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2018

Arizona Department of Transportation reminds commuters to pull aside, stay alive when encountering severe weather conditions on the road.

9 p.m.

Now APS is reporting more than 80,000 people are out of power in the Metro Phoenix area.

8:20 p.m.

More than 60,000 people are without power in the Phoenix Metro area as storms move through the Valley, APS says. SRP is also reporting thousands of customers without power—about 42,000 in Phoenix, Tolleson, Avondale, Glendale, Peoria, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Mesa and Apache Junction.

Monsoon storm activity has caused outages for nearly 42K of our customers across Phoenix, Tolleson, Avondale, Glendale, Peoria, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Mesa and Apache Junction. Please be safe & check https://t.co/ZU5FcKFJue — Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) July 31, 2018

8:15 p.m.

The Phoenix Police Department says these intersections are closed:

31st Ave / Thomas-- Hard closure for down power lines

43RD Ave / Osborn-- Traffic signals are out

99th Ave / Camelback-- Down power line

59TH Ave / Camelback-- A large tree is blocking southbound lanes

59th Ave / Indian School-- Traffic signals are out

1732 N 35TH Ave-- A tree is blocking southbound lanes

99TH Ave / Lower Buckeye-- A large tree is blocking all directions.

8:00 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale until 8:15 p.m., NWS says.

7:40 p.m.

NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek until 10:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Noe Phoenix, Mesa and Glendale are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m., NWS says.

7:15 p.m.

There is now a dust advisory For Maricopa County until 8 p.m., NWS says. The advisory covers the majority of the Valley.

Fountain Hills, Anthem and New River are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m., NWS says.

7 p.m.

A tree is blocking the center lanes on Loop 101 northbound near Raintree and a wall of dust is beginning to cover Loop 202 in Tempe.

Some good Samaritans helped remove the tree.

6:45 p.m.

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Maricopa County north of Fountain Hills. NWS says winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail is possible.

6:30 p.m.

I-17 southbound is closed at Sunset Point area due to water in the roadway, ADOT says.

© 2018 KPNX