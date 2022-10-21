Large amount of monsoon rains causing late cactus blooms at Desert Botanical Garden

Echinopsis cacti are producing more flowers thanks to increased rainfall from Monsoon.

PHOENIX — Spring is usually the time many cacti in Arizona show their iconic blooms, but something unusual is happening this fall in the Valley.

The Desert Botanical Garden posted a video showing how one cactus isn't letting dropping temperatures stop it from showing its beauty.

"It's been particularly wet here in Phoenix, Arizona, and it's given a second life to cactus like this Echinopsis and its blooms," a representative from the garden said in a recent video.

The cacti's second life is partly thanks to a large amount of rain the Phoenix metro area has seen over the past few months, the representative said.

The cacti that are in bloom now are native to South America and typically bloom during the Spring and early Summer, but lately, the garden has been seeing blooms popping up now.

Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service show the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

